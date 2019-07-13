<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The courtroom of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal was stunned to silence on Friday as two witnesses presented by the defeated Rivers State Action Democratic Party (ADP), governorship candidate, Mr Victor Fingesi, confessed that they were procured to lie.

The two witnesses made the confession during cross examination by the Counsel to Governor Wike, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), who tabled election data before them.

An ADP witness, PW 19 said that his real name is Igonikon Gbainyaa. He confessed that he was not the collation agent for Ahoada West as the name, Stanley Okereke, used on the witness statement on oath does not belong to him.

He confessed to the tribunal presided over by Justice JA Orjiako that he was procured by the defeated Rivers State ADP governorship candidate to lie on oath.

Another witness for the ADP governorship candidate, PW 20, identified himself as Wali Madume Okei. He said he had pressure from his conscience to declare the truth despite collecting bribe from the ADP candidate.

He told the tribunal that he was not a member of the ADP and at no time did he serve the party as its collation agent in Ahoada West.

Okei informed the tribunal that he was not the maker of the witness statement on oath as submitted by the ADP governorship candidate.

He said that he was contracted few days to the hearing by some friends to come and testify in favour of Fingesi.

According to him, other witnesses earlier called by Fingesi, were also part of the arrangement.

He noted that he is from Ikwerre and that the elections held across Rivers State on March 9, 2019.

Recall that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of the PDP polled 886, 264 votes to defeated his closest challenger, Biokpomabo Awara of AAC, who scored 173,859.