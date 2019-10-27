<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the March 9 governorship election in Rivers State, Engr. Biokpomabo Festus Awara, has accepted the Supreme Court Judgment which upheld the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike and finally confirmed him as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State.

Awara reacted to the Apex Court’s verdict in a statement he issued and signed personally.

He stated that, “some party men with unholy and unpatriotic desires clothed with tainted hands overtly worked for Governor Wike at the tribunal and all through the Appeal process”.

Awara then thanked and expressed his indebtedness to Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and his APC family in Rivers State that adopted him as their Governorship Candidate in the 2019 general election.

“From the depth of my heart, I say thank you a million times to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his APC family in Rivers State as silver and gold, I don’t have to repay them for what they have done to me. It is my humble prayers that God should guide and guard their footsteps unto eternity,” Awara prayed for them.

The statement reads:

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTS AND PRAYERS

It is with joy and happiness I write to say “thank you” Rivers people for your doggedness and patient as we together fought through this battle to save Rivers State.

Just yesterday, the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Governor Wike and upturned our collective efforts to liberate Rivers State from the hand of one man’s government that has never happened before in our dear Rivers State. But God knows the best.

The Supreme Court, in their wisdom, set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and technically upheld Governor Wike’s victory. Indeed, it’s on good record that my party (AAC) was infiltrated with greed and corruption, and thus, some party men with unholy and unpatriotic desires clothed with tainted hands overtly worked for Governor Wike at the tribunal and all through the Appeal process. In the light of the foregoing, the petition I filed was withdrawn by my party through one Henry Bello Esq and not because I was unable to prove my case.

We all knew how I was pressured by the high and mighty in our society and severally offered billions to abandon my petition but vehemently refused; though some of my followers and party members accepted the inducement and conscientiously inflicted this setback and this foreseeable four years of hardship for Rivers people.

Though we lost, but my happiness is that our fight was a good fight of faith and my happiness is that Rivers people stood by me.

In all honesty, I am indeed very grateful to God for keeping us alive till date, I am indebted to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and with all due respect, I don’t know how to thank him and his APC family in Rivers State that adopted me as their Governorship Candidate in the 2019 general election. From the depth of my heart, I say thank you a million times to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his APC family in Rivers State as silver and gold I don’t have to repay them for what they have done to me. It is my humble prayers that God should guide and guard their footsteps unto eternity.

Let me also use this opportunity to thank all my party members who stood by me during this trying times and was able to overcome all temptations despite the hunger that was caused by the Rivers State government all in the bid to make everybody fall prey to their antics, but God willing, we fought till the end.

I wish to encourage you all to continue to be law abiding and pray to God to give us a better and another opportunity to make Rivers people proud again.

Once more I say thank you all.

Engr. Biokpomabo Festus Awara,

Rivers State, AAC Governorship Candidate

2019.