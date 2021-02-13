



Both the PDP chairman Prince Uche Secondus and former Rivers governor Celestine Omehia have lost out to Governor Wike, in fielding candidates for the 17 April local council election.

The emerging candidates are loyalists of Governor Nyesom Wike, as he plans his succession in 2023 and his political future.

Among the candidates is the former majority leader in the Rivers State House Assembly and a three-time member of Rivers House , Dr. Chidi Lloyd.

He is the PDP chairmanship candidate for Emohua local Government Council, to replace Tom Aliezi, who was impeached by his Councillors on Thursday.

Lloyd, until recently, was a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and an ally of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation Minister.

He was seen among other PDP Chairmanship Candidates at the Rivers State Party Secretariat along Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt on Thursday, February 11.

The emergence of Lloyd as Chairmanship candidate of his local government has sent tongues wagging in political circles in state.

Some analysts viewed his decision as descending from an Olympian political height to becoming council chairman.

Top politicians whose preferred candidates could not secure slots include Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman, PDP, and his Cousin and immediate past Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru.

Their preferred candidate who is the incumbent Chairman for Andoni local government, Paul Lawrence, lost out to Erastus Awortu.

Gerald Oforji, the incumbent Chairman for Oyigbo Local Government, who has the support of Desmond Akawor, the State Chairman of PDP, also failed to clinch the ticket.





Chukwuemeka Nwoke, the Chief of Staff to Governor Wike, lost to Chidi Lloyd, who is preferred by the Governor for Emohua local government Council.

Another upset was the return of Samuel Nwanosike, the incumbent Chairman of Ikwerre local government Council. This is obviously against the wish of former Governor Celestine Omehia,

Nwanosike, a trusted political aide to Wike, is said to have performed relatively well, compared with his counterparts in other Councils.

Khana LGA Chairman, Lahteh Loolo, failed to clinch second term ticket, as Commissioner for Special Duties, Thomas Bariere, replaces him.

Ben Abel Ekeh, the incumbent Chairman for Obio-Akpor local government Council, Wike’s home council, lost out to George Ariolu, a lawyer.

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Chairman, Ifeanyi Odili failed to secure second term ticket. He is replaced by Vincent Job Nwaobakata from Omoku.

Michael Manuel Roland, chairman Akuku-Toru Local Government received an endorsement to come back.

Confidence Dekoo has replaced Paul Kobani of Gokana who is related to Kenneth Kobani, until recently a former Commissioner in the State.

Akara has replaced Gerald Oforji of Oyigbo.

Okpe Friday replaces the incumbent, Jacobson Nbina, of Tai LGA.

Hope Ikiriko, the incumbent Chairman of Ahoada West has also received green light to return for second tenure.

The return of Ikiriko to the Council and who was a three-time member of the House of Assembly is a surprise to many because he had been having a running battle with his people who allege nonperformance.