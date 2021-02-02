



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has regretted the continuous interference of external forces who are not from the oil-rich region on the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, noting that the act frustrates programmes of the commission.

Wike, however, condemned the posture of some ethnic groups in the region that behave as if the commission belongs to them, clarifying that NDDC was set up to cater for needs of the states of the region.

The governor disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, after the visit of the Interim Management Committee of NDDC to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor said people are abusing the entire region because the commission has wasted trillions of Dollars without lifting the masses of the region out of poverty or commensurate developmental projects on ground to show for the funds received.

Wike said: “The problem with us is that you allow people outside to control you. You want to have godfathers from East, West and North. NDDC is created for Niger Delta. Use the money for the people and region.

“They are abusing us that Niger Delta is a curse. Trillions of dollars have been spent, and we cannot say this is what we have spent the money on.

“Those Abuja portfolio contractors are part of the people controlling you. They tell you what to do and you do it for fear that they will remove you. But eventually, you will be removed. So, why not work for the people. When you’re removed, you’ll know you did your best for the region.”

He said the commission belongs to all States in the region and no one particular ethnic group cannot claim ownership, regretting members of those groups always kick against the appointment of people to head the commission because they feel such persons are not from core Niger Delta States,

Wike said: “Anybody can be appointed in Niger Delta. There are people who believe that if they appoint somebody from Edo or Cross River States for example, they say no. That those people are not the core Niger Delta states. We must have to stop that.

“NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the Niger Delta region. It does not belong to anybody. There are people who have seen themselves that they are the owners of NDDC. They leave their state and come to NDDC to block NDDC gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point where we can tell you enough is enough.”





Governor Wike further continued: “The next time they try it again to cause crisis in our state, I’ll mobilise our people against them. I am not saying if you have grievance with NDDC you shouldn’t seek how to settle it. But don’t use it to cause problem for us, to begin to make economic activities not to move on.”

Wike challenged the new interim leadership to determined to make a difference, change the current narrative of the commission serving outsiders interest and abandoning it’s core mandate of developing the region.

“Go and visit every governor because they are members of the governing council of NDDC and they are the leaders of the states. You don’t need to entangle yourself with unnecessary bickering, politicking. Show a difference,” he said.

The governor cautioned the NDDC management to obey subsisting court order that makes mandatory for the commission to seek the consent of the state government before embarking on any project, particularly in Rivers State. He warned that if the commission defies the state government, then, the commission will be dragged to court for contempt.

“I will not hesitate to tell the Attorney General to file contempt against officials of NDDC and NDDC itself. We will not hesitate. Because we have come to the time that Nigerians must understand we must follow rules. The only way you can talk about good governance is when you obey the rule of law. There cannot be good governance when there is nothing to show you obey the law. Good governance is predicated on the rule of law.”

Wike further urged NDDC to send their partnership support towards the reconstruction of the ongoing dualisation of Eastern By-Pass Road where the NDDC permanent headquarters is located.

Meanwhile, the Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Effiong Akwa, earlier in his speech said the visit was first to be undertaken by his team to governors of the states in the region.

Akwa informed the governor that with the newly built permanent NDDC head office now completed, they are ready to commission it on 25th February 2021.

The Interim Administrator on behalf of the commission later presented six waste disposal trucks to the Rivers State Government to improve the sanitary conditions in the state.