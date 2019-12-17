<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, declared that he has not promised any ethnic nationality in the state the position of governor.

Wike said only God has the capacity to make any ethnic nationality governor of Rivers State.

He spoke during a solidarity visit by the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the state’s Government House Port Harcourt.

According to Wike: “Let nobody say that I have met with Ogoni Ethnic Nationality and I promised them Governor. I didn’t promise because I cannot give.

“It is only God that will give the position of Governor. With proper arrangement, things can be done. Don’t say I made a promise, don’t rely on anyone, just work hard. As Nyesom Wike, I can only support, but cannot make anyone Governor.”

He urged Rivers people to take him as an example where a leader declared that over his dead body would he emerge governor but he still became.

“Take me as an example. Someone sat here and said over his dead body would I be Governor. Am I not Governor today? I am heading towards eight years.

“Nobody should threaten you that you cannot be Governor. Don’t take the position of God. Don’t allow anyone to take the glory of God”, Governor Wike said.

Speaking further, Governor Wike stated that Senator Magnus Abe would have become the Governor of the state if he listened to his advice and left the then government of Rotimi Amaechi with him.

He noted that with the elections over, it is time for governance. He thanked the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality for supporting him to win the election

He urged the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality to be united and work together in order to achieve set goals, as well as build bridges across various ethnic nationalities to succeed politically.

The Governor advised Ogoni people with the intention to run for governorship election in the state to be fully prepared to struggle for the position.

He noted that no administration in the state has given Ogoni people the number of appointments his administration has given them.

“No administration in this state has given Ogoni people more appointments than me”, he said.

Governor Wike used the forum to intimate the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality on the State Government’s decision to acquire Shell’s share in OML 11.”

He regretted the negative propaganda by some people in the area. He advised them not to allow criminals to speak on their behalf.

He said: “We have allowed criminals to speak for us. Some leaders use criminals to speak on their behalf. The next thing you hear, I am an ex-agitator. What are you agitating? You collect money everywhere and become ex-agitator.

“We sit back and sponsor criminals to talk on behalf of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality. How many of you have come out to say what that boy is saying is not correct.”

Speaking during the Solidarity Visit, Gbenemene Tai and Chairman, Supreme Council of Ogoni Council of Traditional Rulers, King G.N.K. Giniwa lauded the governor for his support to the Ogonis. He pledged their unalloyed and unflinching support to the administration.

Presenting the address of the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality, Senator Bennett Birabi thanked Governor Wike for the numerous infrastructure put in place in Ogoni land. He also commended Governor Wike for the restoration of peace in the state and Ogoniland.

He also lauded the governor for the acquisition of OML 11 for the benefit of the state and Ogoni people.