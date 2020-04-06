<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has expressed disappointment that the federal government approved N10 billion for Lagos state while his state is yet to receive any monetary support for the fight against coronavirus.

Writing via his Twitter handle, Wike accused the government of politicising efforts to fight the disease.

Newsmen notes that Rivers is being controlled by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Lagos is under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lagos has so far recorded 120 cases of the coronavirus while Rivers has one case but the governor asked if the federal government is waiting for a state to have more than 50 cases before rendering support.





“While Lagos State received a grant of N10billion as a commercial hub, Rivers State as the nation’s oil and gas hub that produces a greater percentage of the nation’s wealth has not received any support from the Federal Government,” he wrote.

“One wonders why Federal Government should single out a state out of 36 States to give support. Does it mean that support will come when a State has a record of over 50 infected persons before it gets support.

“No state should be seen as more important than any other state. This is a Federal Republic. No state is superior to others.”