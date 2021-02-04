



The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government was running a vindictive administration, adding that the government only go after leaders who are not APC member.

Wike also noted that Nigerian would be compelled to vote out the APC administration in 2023 for their inability to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption in the nation.

This was contained in a statement released in Port Harcourt by the Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, yesterday, shortly after the governor inspected the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola.

Wike stated that with the current economic woe of the country and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians have realised they made terrible mistake to have voted for the APC, adding that to the government goes after those you are not their party member.

The governor said the latest ranking of Nigeria as 146th most corrupt country in the world based on recently published Transparency International Corruption Index report, was indicative that the APC administration claim of fighting corruption has been misleading.

He said: “What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I’m corrupt. So corruption is based on the party you belong to. That is their definition of corruption and that is why everybody is disappointed.”





The Governor said he was impressed with the developmental stride of the Adamawa State governor. According to it was gladdening to note that similar feat was being replicated the States governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

He said: “Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result that you intend to get? Obviously, Nigerians would want the APC government not to govern them in 2023.”

The Rivers State governor explained that he was in Adamawa State to thank Governor Fintiri for honouring the invitation of Rivers people to commission some projects recently. And to use the opportunity to see what his counterpart is doing in Adamawa State.

“I am shocked, overwhelmed with what I have seen. I was asking him where he was getting the money from. The kind of construction going on is as if Nigeria economy problem does not affect Adamawa State. And that is what we have always said, whatever opportunity you have, whatever privilege you have, you try to make your people happy by providing them with the basic infrastructure.”

Wike, however, urged the Adamawa State governor to remain focused on the delivery of dividends of democracy to his people and not be bothered by the antics of the opposition.