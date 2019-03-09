



Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday voted during the Governorship and State Assembly elections, declaring that he is confident of victory .

The Governor who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike voted at about 10.47am after he was duly accredited.

The Governor voted at Unit 7, Ward 9 of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Addressing journalists after voting, Governor Wike said despite the attempts to manipulate the election in some Local Government Areas, he is sure of victory.

“We are hoping that it will continue to be like this. Sometimes, the voting goes on smoothly, but the main thing is at the Collation Centres.

“For now, we are satisfied and confident that we will win this election very well. We are not afraid. We don’t know how many Local Government Areas they can manipulate.

“But with reports we are getting, even though they are trying to be funny, we shall win”.

The Governor noted that the turnout during the election was affected by the illegal activities of the military.

“The way the military acted discouraged people from turning up. The role of the military is to provide security. But it is unfortunate that they directly participate. Police have no role in the elections. The military appears to have taken over police duties.”