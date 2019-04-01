<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Chairman of People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), Hon Razak Eyiowuawi, has raised the alarm over alleged plot to annul the victory of the party’s candidate, Mr Gumba Gbabara, in the Gokana state constituency for House of Assembly election in Rivers State.

Eyiowuawi warned that “any attempt to tamper with the outcome of the election in Gokana state constituency where Mr Dumka Gbabara won, with all collated result at the ward level still available, would be resisted.”

The PPN chairman alleged in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday that “it has been brought to our notice that River State governor, Nyesom Wike, is trying to induce the Independent National Electoral Commission officials sent on to the state on a fact-finding and collation of already- declared results where PPN won in the state Assembly election.

“PPN hereby warns that it is time Governor Wike and his cohorts are called to order and allow them to do the needful by declaring our candidate,” Eyiowuawi stated.

PPN Rivers State Chairman, Stanley Worlu, had in a petition to the River State police commissioner dated April 1, stated: “From the resolution on INEC National Collation Committee report on the suspended Rivers State election, it has come to our notice as a party that Gokama Local Government is among the local government areas INEC claims elections did not hold.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is not correct as election held in all the wards in Gokama; units results announced by the presiding officers in all the units, copies of the results are with INEC and the police.

“We therefore request the commissioner of police to make the available copies of Gokama council governorship and House of Assembly election results for collation,” the PPN state chairman stated.