



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State said it has just uncovered a grand plot by the chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two other political parties to hoodwink the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-fact finding committee in the state with concocted and false election results supposedly obtained in the 23 local government areas of the state.

The PDP said that the APC leaders had also planned to coerce the INEC officials that supervised the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 9, to admit the cook-up results as the authentic outcome of the election.

It added that the fake results were to be presented to the fact-finding committee through Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) Commander, Akin Fakorede, who, right from the outset, allegedly spearheaded the onslaught in Rivers State for the APC chieftains.

PDP warned of the “impending danger if the perpetrators of these nefarious acts do not refrain from their evil plot, which is capable of causing crisis in the state as the PDP and indeed the Rivers people will not accept any results other than the one that emanated from the March 9 governorship and state Assembly elections undistorted.”

In a statement signed by Jerry Needam, media aide to the state chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, PDP said expressed belief that “INEC and the fact-finding committee will remain firm on what is right and save Rivers State from the turmoil being orchestrated by one man’s inordinate ambition to continue to rule the State by proxy.”

It urged the Federal Government, all well-meaning Nigerians, the media, civil society organisations and the international community to hold those fomenting trouble in the state responsible for any breach of the law and order their plot to concoct the Governorship election results in the state may cause.

In a related development, PDP has called for the immediate release of all its detained members arrested in the course of the Saturday’s election in various parts of the state by security operatives.

The party specifically said that it was worried by the continued detention of its members by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).