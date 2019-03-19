



A Coalition of Rivers Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), on Monday, said it has completely lost confidence in the ability of the present Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, led the REC, Oboh Effanga.

The group alleged that the REC and the administrative secretary, Elder Etim Umoh, were working assiduously to ‘rig’ Governor Nyesom Wike back into office.

It accused the INEC of altering the results of the March 9 governorship election in favour of Governor Wike.

The group claimed that the electoral process was running smoothly in the state until it was suspended, noting that it was a flagrant violation of Section 26 of the Electoral Act. 2010 (as amended).

Somina Wokoma of Rivers Project, convener of the meeting of the NGOs, in a statement, also called on the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to redeploy the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Effanga, and the administrative secretary, Umoh, for allegedly working with Wike.

“INEC’s refusal to publish the names of the acclaimed collated 17 LGAs and the outstanding six LGAs is a clear act of deceit and treachery and confirmation of our long held suspicion that all is not well with the current Rivers INEC team.”

Wokoma also alleged that the activities of the Rivers State REC and the administrative secretary were a breach of public trust and abuse of public powers.

Her added, “We have it on record that Governor Wike, through the Rivers State REC, Obo Effanga, secretly changed the list of the collation and returning officers who conducted the presidential election and replaced them with card carrying members of the PDP, who realizing that the election were not favouring their paymaster, triggered the illegal suspension order by INEC.

“We, hereby, inform these conspirators against the will of our people that. We will not sit idle and watch them destroy the peace of our state.”

He added: “We warn the national security agencies of an impending breakdown of law and order should unholy alliance/collaboration with Wike to force himself on Rivers people using INEC and the judiciary is not nipped in the bud.

“We are sure that by now the intelligence agencies have confirmed that if not for the highly professional conduct of the security agencies, especially the military in protecting the electorate during the election, Rivers State would have turned into an ocean of blood.”