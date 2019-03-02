



The Accord Party insisted that Dumo Lulu-Briggs is its governorship candidate in Rivers state and rejected the court-imposed candidacy of a former Chairman of the party, Mr Precious Barido.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Muhammed Nalado, made the party’s position known, while briefing newsmen, on Friday in Abuja.

“Mr Barido never indicated interest in contesting for the governorship position; neither did he participate in the party primary.

“The party never at any time submitted his name or particulars to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as our candidate.

“The party duly submitted the name of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as its candidate.

“We affirm that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs remains our validly nominated candidate,” Nalado said.

Nalado alleged that Barido was an impostor working in collusion with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate in Rivers.

He insisted that Lulu-Briggs was the rightful candidate of the Accord Party, having met all the necessary requirements of the party and the INEC to contest for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

According to him, the party has appealed the judgment, asking for stay of status quo, which recognises Lulu-Briggs as the duly nominated candidate for the governorship election in Rivers.

The National Chairman of the party, however, called for peaceful conduct of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

He also called for minimal involvement of the military in the process.