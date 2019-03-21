



The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday said that the resumption of collation and announcement of results for the governorship election in Rivers State would be done between April 2 and 5.

The commission also announced that supplementary elections, where necessary, would now take place on April 13, while issuance of all outstanding Certificates of Return would be concluded on April 19.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the update during a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, the commission had taken steps to stop the court order stopping the continuous collation of results in the affected Local Government.