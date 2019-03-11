



The Independent National Electoral Commission has accused the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force of allowing its personnel to take over its office in Rivers State.

It said the operatives of the two Services were preventing those legitimately authorised to be in its office from gaining access.

The position of the Commission was made known on Sunday by its Head of Department of Voter Education and Publicity in Rivers State, Edwin Enabo.

Enabo said: “The INEC office is under siege by men in army uniforms, uniforms of the Air Force and police who have taken over.

“They are stopping and screening people.

“They are clearing results before they enter the office to the extent that up till now no collation has been done.

“We don’t understand where the people are deployed from.

“We are not accusing the Nigerian Army or the Nigerian Air Force, but we say the people right now in the office are wearing uniforms of Army and Air Force.

“If they are not from them, we are calling on them to come and rectify the situation and allow our officers to enter with their results without molestation and harassment.

“Throughout the elections, we had so many reports of insecurity, molestation, harassment and assault on our staff and adhoc staff, disruption of the electoral process throughout the state in all the Local Government Areas with the consequence that by yesterday evening we were unable to get any results and by 1pm today, the office is under siege by men in Army, Air Force and Police Uniforms.”