The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he was working with Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, to void the result of the Rivers State governorship election.

Malami’s spokesman, Salihu Isah, described the claim as ridiculous insisting that the AGF should not be linked with the local politics in Rivers State.

He said: “I am not aware of any such ridiculous plan. There is nothing like that, to my knowledge.

“We are in a democracy, and there are institutions with powers to void elections if the need arises. That is not part of the responsibilities of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“So, they should not link him with such ridiculous claims. They should leave the AGF out of the local politics in Rivers State.

“There are better and more important issues to attract the attention of the minister.”