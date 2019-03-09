



Dumo Lulu Briggs, the governorship candidate of Accord Party in Rivers state has voted in Ward Four Unit One in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru local government area of the state.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Thursday, sacked Mr Dumo Lulu Briggs as the governorship candidate of Accord Party in the 2019 governorship election on March 9, 2019.

The court declared that Mr Precious Baridoo is the authentic candidate of the party.

It is not immediately clear if he secured stay of execution of the judgment from Appeal Court where he has gone on appeal.

He commended INEC for improvement in the area of logistics, especially the early arrival of electoral materials.

Some journalists covering elections were held hostage at Ahoada West local government but later released by militants in military uniform after pleas and identifications.

One of the journalists included a reporter with Info, Cool WAZOBI and Info fm.