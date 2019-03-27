<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governorship candidate of African Action Congress, (AAC) in Rivers State, Biokpomabo Awara, has lambasted his erstwhile running mate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defector, Akpo Bambo Yeeh, after his resignation on Monday.

Labelling him “a betrayal”, Awara warned Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to be wary of the Yeeh who he alleged collected N200 million from the state government to jump ship.

It is recalled that Akpo Bomba Yeeh, Awara’s running mate in the Rivers State governorship poll recently announced his resignation from the AAC, and premised his action on alleged hijack of structure of the party by a faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

Yeeh had equally alleged that Amaechi planned to rig the governorship election using officials of the Nigeria Army, Police, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), among other claims.

Reacting to the claims when he came to submit a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja Awara described his former running mate as a betrayal.

Awara also asked I INEC to stop its proposed collation of governorship election results in the state, calling for fresh election in 16 LGAs of the state. He added as far as AAC is concerned result has already been announced in only 7 LGAs.

According to him the crisis that trailed elections in the state was instigated by the resident electoral commissioner (REC), whom he accused of compromising the exercise, and demanded his immediate sack.

“In view of the careless crisis arising from all elections conducted by the REC in rivers state since 2015, we appealed that the activities of the officials of INEC should thoroughly be investigated.

“We also demanded the removal of the REC and the heads of department at Rivers State INEC as it is clear that they and indeed most of the Rivers State INEC ad-hoc staff have been compromised and cannot be trusted to regulate and superintend the conduct of credible election in Rivers State.”