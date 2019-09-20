<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Desmond Akawor, former Nigerian ambassador to South Korea and Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, on Thursday, told the Rivers State governorship election tribunal that the March 9, 2019 governorship poll in the state was conducted peacefully and in compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC’s guidelines.

Akawor, who appeared as a witness of Governor Nyesom Wike at the Rivers State governorship election tribunal, said the governor emerged victorious after the peaceful voting that took place across the state.

He said the governorship election was concluded across the polling units, results announced and collation done in the wards and local government areas.

The former director general of Wike Campaign Council said INEC only suspended the final collation after soldiers unleashed violence and attempted to hijack the process.

He spoke during cross examination by counsel to the Rivers State Governor, Emmanuel Ukala, and counsel to PDP, Godwin Obla.

The Rivers State governorship election tribunal adjourned to September 30, 2019 for the adoption of written addresses by all parties involved in the matter.

Akawor tendered certified copy of Form EC8E, which is the declaration of the governorship election result. He also tendered the certificate of return issued to Governor Wike.

The Former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea also tendered certified polling units results from across Rivers State issued to polling agents during the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

He also tendered Form EC 8A containing governorship election results from 16 local government areas and 129 wards.

Akawor told the tribunal that before INEC suspended the collation of results due to the interference by the army, collation had been completed in 17 local government areas.

He referred the tribunal to Paragraph 12vi of the press release of INEC of March 10 and 15, 2019.