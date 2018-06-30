A former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Leyii Kwanee, and Rivers Unity House, RUH, have disclosed their move to reconcile the Minister of Transportation and the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, and Sen. Magnus Abe.

Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, Kwanee noted that the national convention of the APC has, to an extent, resolved the crisis in the Rivers, stressing that other processes that would ensure unity in the party had already begun.

Kwani said: “The successful convention of the party is true to a large extent. The national convention has resolved the problem we have in the state.

“There is no disagreement in the party again. There were assertions that the congress of the party held in Rivers would not have effect and that its delegate would not vote, but they were proved wrong.

“Those who are for us are more than those against us. The minority will have their say, but the majority will have their way. The only EXCO known by the national body is the Flag-Amachree’s exco. There is peace process going on now.”