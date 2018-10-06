



Mr Davies Ikanya, Candidate for the Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in Rivers says he will ensure robust laws that will attract development to the constituency if given the mandate in 2019.

Ikanya gave the assurance to the people of the constituency in his acceptance speech after he was returned winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election by Mr Abie Davies, returning officer.

He said that his victory in the primary held at NGO town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers on Friday was a collective victory for the area and enjoined the party faithful to rise to the challenge of winning in the general elections.

Ikanya polled 341 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Hicent Elebe, who secured eight votes.

He thanked his supporters for their confidence and promised to use his office if elected to drive growth in the area.

“Let me say that in today’s election there is no victor and no vanquished.

“There is only one winner and that winner is all of us and the winner is APC.

“I want to thank you for choosing me to run this election on the platform of our great party.

“I want to assure you that the people of Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Constituency will definitely vote for us in APC because we already had a success story.

Ikanya, a former local government council chairman of then Bonny Local Government Area, former Commissioner for Special Duties and chairman of the immediate past State Working Committee of the APC, attributed his success to his all-inclusive leadership style.

“As a local government council chairman of the then Bonny Local Government Area, I’m sure that the legacies I left are there to speak for me and I believe that we shall win the forthcoming general elections together,” he said.