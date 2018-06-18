The Peoples Democratic Party says its victory in the just-concluded local government election held in Rivers State manifests the appreciation of the people for the performance of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The party noted that the outcome of the poll, wherein PDP made a clean sweep of all the 23 local government areas of the state, confirms Wike’s positive impact in the lives of the people.

The statement, signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, added: “Rivers State today is one huge construction site with visible projects that directly touch the lives of the people. All that the electorate did at the local government election was just to reciprocate their governor’s achievements.

“The outcome of this election therefore is a confirmation that PDP is the dominant and preferred party of choice not only in Rivers state but the entire nation.

“The governors elected on the PDP platform are all delivering on the promises they made to the electorate while many of their counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are either busy renewing their promises without projects to show for the years spent in office or making outright denials of such promises.

“The party congratulates the newly elected local government chairmen as well as the councillors and urge them to ensure that good governance is taken to the grassroots to fulfil the expectations of the voters.”