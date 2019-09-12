<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured members of the party in Rivers state that it will provide a level playing ground for all to participate in the forth coming congresses to elect a new leadership for the party in the state.

The party also asked all members and leaders of the party in the state to close rank and put behind them events that cost the party participation in the last general election in the state.

Acting National Secretary of the APC, Hon. Victor Giadom who gave the assurance when a former factional chairman of the party in Rivers state, Prince Peter Odike visited him said the success of the party was more important than personal interest.

He urged Odike to serve as a peace ambassador to the party by uniting aggrieved factions in the state in order to have peaceful and united party, saying “If we are together, if we are in cohesion, we have good chance of winning Rivers State. If you are successful in bringing unity to the party in the state, your name will be written in gold.”

Speaking earlier, the factional chairman Prince Peter Odike believed to be loyal to Senator Magnus Abe said he recognized the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as the leader of the party in Rivers.

According to him, the crisis of APC in Rivers State has cost the people a lot and explained that the zonal Ministerial slot for the South-South would have come to Rivers State but for crisis.

Odike, who was once Deputy Chairman Rivers State APC called on all interest group to come together to build the party, lamenting that expressed concerns that APC members in Rivers State are suffering.

He said, “I’m here to consult with the acting National Secretary of the party in respect of the fact that we will embrace the caretaker committee set up by the party because we don’t want a repetition of what happened in 2018.

“The caretaker committee should be warned that they should be fair and transparent in all their dealings. We have one leader in Rivers State in person of Rotimi Amaechi; no one is in doubt about that.”