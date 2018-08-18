The bye-election in Rivers State has witnessed a high turnout of voters with reports of ballot snatching at the polling unit.

Voting has ended in the Port Harcourt Constituency 3 poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill the vacant seat at the State House of Assembly.

Counting of ballot papers commenced immediately in some areas where the exercise was considered peaceful while there were reports of shooting in some other part of the area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, told newsmen that he has yet to get a full report of the situation.