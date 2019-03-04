



The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State still has the hope of participating in this weekend’s state-level elections, the candidate’s House of Representatives candidate for Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Mrs. Maureen Tamuno, has said.

Tamuno, who spoke yesterday during a thanksgiving service at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Ogu, the headquarters of Ogu/Bolo, stated that APC candidates and members were preparing for the Saturday’s governorship and state assembly polls.

She noted that there is a pending court judgment that may give them the opportunity to participate in the election, stressing that if the judgment fails that the party may be thinking of aligning with other political parties in the state to ensure that members of the party are not disenfranchised.

Tamuno said: “APC members are preparing for the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers State. We will get direction from our leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. The court matter has not finished.

“There is still a court matter coming up on Wednesday (at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt), when we hear what the court says, as a political party (APC), at any point in time, we can do realignment, but the most important thing is that we must exercise our franchise on March 9, 2019.

“On the realignment, I am not the leader of the party. When the court decides, then the leader of the party (Amaechi) will give us direction. Amaechi leads, and we follow.”