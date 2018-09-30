Hon. Chidi Wihioka, member representing Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has urged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to provide a level playing field for aspirants in today’s governorship primaries.

He also pleaded with them to prevent an attempt by some people to shut out a popular aspirant, Sen. Magnus Abe, from the primary.

Wihioka, who spoke to select journalists weekend in Port Harcourt also appealed to the party to ensure that experienced party members like Abe who sacrificed their all for the party, are not shut out because of the ambition of “one man.”

The lawmaker noted that it was wrong for the leaders of the party to forget easily how Abe took a bullet for the party at the open field of the then Rivers State School of Arts and Science during the party’s formative stage in Rivers.

According to the lawmaker, the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to allow a state like Rivers to organize indirect primaries after the National Executive Committee (NEC) had agreed on direct primaries, could affect the party’s chances of defeating the Governor Nyesom Wike-led PDP government in 2019.

He stressed that states where APC organise indirect primaries are indirectly surrendering their states to the PDP, because the laid down procedures for conducting such primaries were not followed.

He said: “Abe comes from a senatorial district that is completely dominated by the APC. He also comes from an ethnic group that has never produced the governor or speaker. If Abe backs out of the primaries because of the mode of the primaries, APC may lose that senatorial area.

”If the APC loses that area, the question is, which other area do we have? It is not going to be easy for APC. We should take the one we already have, because this time votes will count.

“You saw what happened in Osun. APC should do the needful and allow Abe to contest. He has promised to support whoever that wins the primaries.

“We should not dig the grave of our great party of change. That is why President Muhammadu Buhari chose direct primary for the presidential ticket so that no law stops him… That is the law and you must fulfill the law so that delegates will know that their votes counted.”