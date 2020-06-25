



The Acting Chairman of All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Igo Aguma, on behalf of the party in the state has congratulated the National Caretaker and the extraordinary convention planning committee led by Malam Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.

Aguma, who made the disclosure in a statement signed by his media adviser, Livingstone Wedgie, on Thursday, expressed confidence that the new caretaker committee under Buni would work assiduously to bring the much-needed peace and harmony within the party.

The Rivers APC acting chairman, also congratulated David Lyon, the South-South Coordinator in the Caretaker Committee, and urged him to transfer the same commitment he showed in the Bayelsa governorship election to the repositioning of the party in the zone.





Aguma noted that it was time for the APC to move on and chart a new pathway.

He said, “On behalf of the APC in Rivers State, I congratulate the National Caretaker and extraordinary Convention planning Committee led by His Excellency, Malam Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.

“We are confident that the committee under his watch will work assiduously to bring the much-needed peace and harmony within the party.

“We particularly congratulate Hon. David Lyon, the South-South Coordinator in the Caretaker Committee and urge him to transfer the same commitment that he showed in the Bayelsa Gubernatorial election to reposition the party in the zone.

“We believe it is now time for the APC to move on and chart a new pathway for the party.”