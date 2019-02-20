



Mr Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers has denied allegation making round that the party plots to scuttle elections in Rivers.

Finbone told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Port Harcourt that the accusation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a mere imagination.

He also said that the allegation that the Transportation Minister, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, was holding secret meetings in Abuja and strategising to disrupt elections in the state was another mere imagination by PDP.

“Well, the claim by PDP that the Minister for Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, is holding any meeting whatsoever, dwells only in the infantile imagination of the PDP characters behind such outlandish allegation,” he said.

NAN reports that PDP, during a media briefing on Tuesday, accused APC of conniving with the security agencies and employing other undemocratic strategies to scuttle elections in parts of the state.

Finebone urged the public not to take the accusation serious, adding that it was a deliberate attempt to discredit APC and to dissuade its teaming supporters.

“Rivers PDP is doing exactly what the Holy Bible refers to as the guilty running when no one is pursuing.

“We hereby warn PDP to desist from maligning innocent members of APC who have done nothing wrong, whatsoever.