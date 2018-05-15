An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Magnus Abe, on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the internal conflict rocking the party in Rivers State.

The senator made this call at a news conference in Abuja where he explained that some members were forced to go to court when it became clear “all internal conflict resolution processes within the party had been compromised at the altar of individual power”.

The call comes shortly after the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, said that the recent attack on the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt was an indication that democracy in Nigeria is under threat.

Noting that the attack took place as judges, magistrates, staff and lawyers reported for duty, Mr Onnoghen said such “show of shame” should not be encouraged by right thinking members of the Nigerian public.

He called on Mr Buhari to intervene to save the party from “men without conscience”. Mr Abe noted that following the alleged compromise of APC’s internal conflict resolution, aggrieved members were advised to seek redress in court.

“I have decided to address you this afternoon because it has become clear that my party, the All Progressives Congress, has reached a point where it must take a decision either to live up to the values of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and do the right thing or abandon our values and destroy our soul in order to please man,” he said.

Mr Abe explained that the South-south caucus of the party had met at the home of the Minister of Transportation, (Chibuike Amaechi), in Abuja and directed that certain steps be taken by leaders in the states to build confidence in the process before the congresses should begin.

He disclosed that the caucus had agreed to have an all-inclusive meeting between Thursday and Friday preceding the ward congresses. The meeting was to include all tendencies in the party and the modalities for congresses be discussed and agreed upon.

“It was also directed that the congress committee from Abuja should meet with stakeholders on arrival and be briefed on arrangements and agreements already reached in the state.

“None of this was done in Rivers State, rather a faction of the party, led by the minister, proceeded with the exercise in disdain of rights and privileges of other members. Party members, who paid money to the party, were disenfranchised. All protests and appeals fell on deaf ears.

‘’After the purported failed exercise, another South-south caucus meeting was called, this time at the home of Minister of State for Petroleum and it was agreed the rules were not followed in Rivers State and the exercise was not acceptable,” he said.

The APC, he added, must distance itself from “the show of shame currently going on in Rivers State”.

Speaking on allegations that he was working with Governor Nyesom Wike to destabilise APC in the state, Mr Abe noted that “his dealings with the governor is open and in the interest of APC to douse tension and minimise violence”.

Mr Abe on Friday, secured an injunction stopping the conduct of the local government congress in the state.

The development had ruptured peace in the state as Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the APC supporters clashed, leading to a temporary closure of the Rivers State High Court.