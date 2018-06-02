The lingering crisis currently rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has prompted the camp of Senator Magnus Abe to declare that the dispute over the just concluded congresses in the state has been resolved through the ruling of a Rivers State High Court, which annulled the entire exercise.

The group cautioned those parading themselves as elected members of the state executive based on the recent congresses to obey the court which annulled the elections that produced them in the interest of the party.

The court, presided by Justice Chiwendu Nworgu had declared that the congresses that led to the emergence of Ojukaye Flag-Amachree as Rivers APC chairman were not supposed to be conducted, because there was already an injunction stopping it from being held.

Nworgu ruled that the APC should return to the status quo of May 11th, 2018, and restrained officers, agents and leaders of APC from conducting any congress in the state until the main suit is determined and adjourned the matter to June 26th to hear the originating summons.

But the new executive, led by Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, who emerged chairman after the congresses, while reacting to the ruling, said that the ward, local government and state congresses that took place May 19, 20 and 21 respectively were not subjected to any court action.

Flag-Amachree said: “As far as we are concerned, we were not served any fresh cause of action against the May 19, 20 and 21 congresses. It is unthinkable and unimaginable because no such linkage exists.

“We believe that the court knows that it is its duty to determine the matter of preliminary objections and other motions filed by APC counsels before it can question subsequent congresses or actions of the party.”