



The Sokonte Davies-led Caretaker Committee of the factional All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has accused the court-recognised acting caretaker committee chairman, Igo Aguma, of truncating the peace and reconciliation processes of the party in the state.

It has also dismissed Aguma’s threat to shutdown the factional offices of the party in Rivers, describing his claim of having the backing of the National Secretariat as a “hoax’.

Acting Publicity Secretary of the Davies-led Committee, Ogbonna Nwuke, in a statement yesterday, in Port Harcourt, debunked dragging anyone or group to court as alleged by Aguma in his said report to the National Working Committee of the party.

Nwuke disclosed that they believed and respected the judgement of Justice George Omereji that declared Aguma as acting chairman of the party’s caretaker committee.

He said Aguma was suspended as acting chairman, caretaker committee for running the party as a sole administrator contrary to the verdict of the court.





Nwuke declared: “Igo Aguma should take full responsibility for engaging in acts that are intended to derail efforts that are being made to rebuild the party.

“The supposed impetus allegedly granted to Hon. Igo Aguma to shutdown the state party secretariat by the National Caretaker Committee under the watch of Governor Buni of Yobe State, is a complete hoax. There is no truth whatsoever in the claim. No decision in respect of the closure of the State Party Secretariat at 63 Port Harcourt – Aba Expressway has been reached.

“As a result of our respect for constituted authority, statutory members have not proceeded to court to challenge Aguma’s flagrant disregard for the spirit and letters of the judgement delivered by Justice Omereji. That judgement directed him to act in collaboration with his colleagues in order to rebuild the party.

“In behaving like a sole administrator and circumventing laid down rules and procedures, Aguma acted in complete violation of the APC Constitution. Article 14 of that instrument specifies what should happen to erring members who step out of line in total negation of the overall interest of the party”, Nwuke stated.