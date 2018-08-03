A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has fixed September 24 to deliver judgment on the of All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, local government and state congresses.

The trial judge, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, adjourned till September to give judgment on the substantive case, after yesterday’s court proceedings, where the party dropped two counsel.

The matter has since inception witnessed three different lawyers, Felix Nwaofor, Tuduru Edeh, and Latiff Fagbemi, appearing separately, as representatives of the APC in the matter, which was instituted by 23 aggrieved members of the party.

Following the confusion on who is the authentic legal representative of the party in the matter, the court adjourned till yesterday, to rule on who should represent the party.

However, on resuming sitting on Thursday , the national leadership of APC officially wrote to the court, dismissing two of the lawyers, Edeh and Fagbemi, leaving Nwaofor to represent them in the matter.

Ibrahim Umar and 22 others, had approached the court with an interlocutory injunction against the purported congresses, alleging wrongful denial of access to the election forms after paying to contest in the various executive positions in the election. Nwogu then, obliged their request but the defendant (APC), went ahead with the congress.