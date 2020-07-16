



The Appeal Court on Thursday stayed proceedings in the appeal filed before it by Abott Ogbobula, the former Rivers State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ogbobula is challenging the judgment of the High Court of Rivers State which affirmed Igo Aguma’s appointment as the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman in Rivers state.

A three-member panel of the appellate Court chaired by Justice Steven Adah in a ruling held that the Court can’t continue in the hearing of the case, as the first respondent has proved to the Court that an appeal has been entered.

Ada said: “An affidavit is evidence of proof. The affidavit is showing that an appeal is before the Supreme Court.





“The notice of appeal and other processes have been brought to our notice in respect of the ruling of the Court.

“This court cannot continue to go on with this matter since we do not know the decision of the Supreme Court on the Appeal.”

The Court, however, then made an order adjourning the hearing of the appeal indefinitely, pending the determination and hearing of the appeal at the Supreme Court.

The Court had, on 8 July granted the request by Ogbobula praying the Court to depart from its rule to abridge the time within which to compile a record of appeal and to deem that the record has been properly filed.