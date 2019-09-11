<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The five-man Caretaker Committee (CTC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, says it is set to begin the sale of forms for the party’s Ward, Local Government and State congresses.

Mr Isaac Ogbobula, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, made the disclosure at a news conference at the party’s Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Ogbobula said that the caretaker committee was set up by the APC national secretariat to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party in Rivers and assist in the conduct of the congresses.

He said that the caretaker committee would insist and ensure that everyone was carried along in the reconciliation process.

“The committee will run an open door policy; so, I am appealing to all party members to give the committee a chance to take the APC in Rivers to the next level,” he said.

Alhaji Aminu Hungu, Chairman, APC National Delegation for Supervision of sale of forms, said that factions no longer exist in the Rivers APC.

Hungu said that the decision by the party’s national secretariat to set up a caretaker committee and the scheduling of congresses in the state had brought an end to factions.

“The party is starting a fresh congress that will be inclusive of all APC party members in the state.

“I’m assuring you that the APC will conduct a free and fair congress as all members are equal in the eyes of the national secretariat,” he said.

The ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers are scheduled to hold on Sept. 17, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.