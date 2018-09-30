Direct Primaries was on Sunday adopted in the ongoing governorship primaries for aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Working Committee of the APC had rescheduled the party’s governorship primaries for Sept. 30.

Those cleared by the party to contest the primaries in Rivers are: Dr Tonye Cole, Sen. Magnus Abe, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Dr Dawari George.

Our correspondent who monitored the election in Ahoada East reports that option A4 voting method was also adopted and the turnout was impressive.

The party’s membership cards were used for accreditation in the 13 wards in the area.

Voting started at about 1.47 p.m. in Ward 1 where Mr Bright Ite is the Returning Officer.

The process was peaceful as at the time of filing this report.

Mr Uwuze Umah, the APC Chairman in the local government area, who went round the 13 wards to monitor the election confirmed to NAN that the direct primaries in the area were peaceful.

In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) areas Mr Festus Dibian, Chairman of the party in Ward 10, Erema community, told NAN that APC members turned out in large numbers to vote in spite of the heavy rains.