



The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has adopted the governorship candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, Pastor Ezekiel Warigbani, for Saturday’s election.

The adoption of Warigbani, who is from Andoni, by the APC follows the court ban of the party from fielding candidates for the elections.

The court instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission not to accept the names of candidates for elections from the two factions of the party in the state.

While one faction is led by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, with Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate, the other is headed by Senator Magnus Abe, who was elected as the gubernatorial flag bearer.

The two factions were said to have flouted the order of the court not to proceed with their primaries.