Rivers State Deputy Chairman of African Action Congress (AAC), Amezhinim Atuma, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His defection took place barely 72 hours after deputy governorship candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers State, Chief Akpo Yeeh, also joined the PDP.

Atuma, on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, announced his resignation and defection.

Atuma, who tore his membership card of AAC, claimed his decision to quit the AAC was necessitated by his commitment to the advancement of the democratic interest of Rivers and the peace of people of the state.

Atuma claimed that he could no longer in good conscience associate with the AAC/All Progressives Congress (APC) alliance, which only interest, he alleged was to unleash mayhem on Rivers people through the use of security forces.

He said: “As at March 27, 2019, every arrangement has been made to disrupt the collation and announcement of the governorship and House of Assembly elections’ results, as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) between April 2 and 5, 2019.

“There are plans to cause bloodshed, leading to total breakdown of law and order between April 1 and 5, 2019.

“This is in furtherance of their plan to create a state of emergency in Rivers State, wherein Governor Wike’s term in office would have expired.

“The petition filed against the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Rivers State, Mr. Obo Effanga, and the Chairman of the electoral commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, by the defeated AAC’s governorship candidate (Awara) contains the same false allegations with his suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja.”

He also claimed that the content of the affidavit sworn to by Yeeh was true.

Atuma claimed that from available data from AAC agents, the 2019 governorship election in Rivers was won by Wike and lost by Awara.

He said: “Our (AAC’s) party agents inundated us with information from across Rivers State that the PDP won the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“There is a sinister plot by members of the AAC and APC to rig the 2019 elections in Rivers State and subvert the will of Rivers people.”

But Rivers Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, declared the bribe-induced defection of Atuma was despicable.

Finebone said: “No one should be surprised. In a state where the government is said to be government of one man, by one man and for one man, the people are bound to suffer poverty of the worst type.

“In almost four years of Wike, Rivers people have become so impoverished that a meal a day is a major challenge.

“So, if Rivers governor has chosen to dangle baits at AAC members to abandon their mandate, it should not really be a surprise.

“Wike dangled N3 billion at Engr. Biokpomabo Awara, the AAC’s governorship candidate, and he (Awara) turned it down.

“Then, the governor turned to the deputy governorship candidate (Yeeh) with N200 million and got his (Awara’s) man.

“This time, the deputy chairman has also swallowed the bait and jumped ship. It might just be that Wike might be the loser at last, while those he bribed feel they had to survive, though in exchange with their conscience. It is despicable.”