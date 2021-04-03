



People of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State, have appealed to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to cede the 2023 governorship slot to their area.

KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organization in Ogoni, made this call yesterday, saying that it was for the sake of political equity.

President of KAGOTE, Emmanuel Deeyah, stated that no person from Ogoni has governed Rivers since the creation of the state.

Deeyah, in a statement signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the organization, Mr. Obele Chu, in Port Harcourt, explained that the move would enhance equity and political justice in favour of Ogoni.

Deeyah’s reaction followed a recent comment credited to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, that the chances of qualified and interested aspirants from the upland area of the State, including the Ogoni, from contesting the governorship seat in 2023, on the platform of APC, was vexatious, premature, undemocratic and not in the interest of political justice.





He emphasized that since the creation of the state, Ogoni has not produced a governor, despite its huge contributions to the economic and political development of the country.

He said: “It will be best and more suitable if a level playing field is provided for all aspirants and their fate decided at the party primaries rather than this outright blanket decree banning them from the contest.

“Ogoni is yet to produce sensitive political leadership such as Governor, Deputy Governor, Speaker of the State, since the creation of Rivers State 54 years ago.

“Ogoni, as an ethnic nationality in Rivers State, was at the forefront of agitation for the creation of Rivers State, alongside other ethnic nationalities in the State and should be given the opportunity to contest the governorship in a fair contest in party primaries without being denied their rights of participation”.