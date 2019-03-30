<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rivers State Civil Society Organisations has alerted the state Government, Security Agencies and the general public over what they described as threat to law and order by party surrogates and protest consultants in the guise of civil societies.

Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, made up of over 70 registered CSOs said it has been drawn to malicious impersonations and futile attempts by faceless groups, masquerading as Civil Society Organisations, to drag its name and those of her member organisations to unlawful activities of some compromised protest consultants led by one Omenazu Jackson, who is the Chancellor of the ‘International Society of Social Justice and Human Rights and Advocate for Justice.’

The group alleged that Omenazu Jackson had led series of unlawful politically sponsored protests in recent time against the government of Rivers State and INEC, following the suspension of the March 9th Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections’ process by INEC due to violence and widespread interference of the military in the electoral process.

“Mr Omenazu Jackson, who is allegedly a card carrying member of a particular political party, had not hidden his partisanship in the matter concerning the Rivers State Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly Elections’ controversy.

“It is disappointing to note that Mr. Omenazu Jackson had on Monday, March 25th, under the guise of Civil Society Organisations, staged an unlawful protest to the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters and the DSS Command in the state, where he publicly brandished purported Election Results in favour of one of the gubernatorial candidates, and repeated the same protest to the 6th division, Nigeria Army Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 27th on a ‘thank you’ solidarity with the Army for the murder of Rivers’ sons and daughters during the elections.

Mr. Omenazu Jackson and his group had also threatened to unleash further mayhem in Rivers State if the authorities fail to redeploy the Rivers State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Efanga, whom he barefacedly accused of allegedly colluding with the Rivers State Government and a political party to alter the outcome of the elections.”

The rights groups, in a statement in Port Harcourt jointly signed by Sotonye George and Karl Chinedu among others said the protests were spurious and unsubstantiated. “It is activism taken too far into partisan politics.”