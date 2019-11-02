<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary to Katsina State Government, Dr Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, on Saturday denied the existence of any rift in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in the state, insisting that those insinuating otherwise are sponsored to do so.

Mustapha who made the denial during an exclusive interview with newsmen in his office further maintained that the outcome of the last general elections held in the state clearly showed the party remains cohesive and united entity

He said ’’The election was not only done peacefully but with landslide victories at all levels, including the turnouts at the Presidential as well as the gubernatorial election ’’.

While acknowledging that the party had enemies and sycophants parading themselves as APC members, he insisted they are not and have never attended any APC meeting in Katsina, except being holed up in Abuja

He said’’ it is very clear recently that they are the ones who sponsored the litigations of PDP candidate against APC, if at all they are APC how could they have supported the PDP candidate in court against the party they claimed they belonged to and the party that we believe has done everything for them because we know their background and history and we know what they are before the emergence of APC and what they are now’’.

He further admitted the existence of contradictory identities amongst politicians from the state since according to him, those who benefitted the most from APC at the federal level are the ones who don’t want Governor Aminu Bello Masari to succeed as far as APC in Katsina is concerned perhaps because they don’t like him’’

‘’We have one APC and the leadership at such level in the state is only the governor who is the leader of such party and we have our structure from state to ward level and are all working together in harmony without any problem’’.

He dismissed news reports about plans by the party in the state to expel or discipline some ‘’Abuja based Politicians’’ arguing that only those found guilty of antiparty activities by an investigation committee set up by the party, will be disciplined, since no one is above the party

He said ’’so it is the party’s affair to ensure that thorough investigation is conducted and fair hearing to establish the authenticity of allegations conducted and once it is confirmed, punishment will be meted out’’

He also denied certain reports that names were mentioned describing it as’’ the creation of the journalist’’, insisting that no name has been mentioned so far at any meeting

He said’’ but I don’t know how people want to be so mischievous and how they will publish what we didn’t say but God so kind we handled the issue such that nobody was mentioned and that after our investigation they will be punished according to our laid down rules and regulations of the party’’.

Newsmen recalled that the APC in the state was recently engulfed in internal bickering between party members at home in katsina and those mostly on federal appointments in Abuja.