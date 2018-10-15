



Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Delta State, has stated that the party is not contesting 2019 elections just for relevance or settlement.

Consensus Gubernatorial Candidate of the party, Mr Richard Kimeku, boasted in Asaba during a meeting of the stakeholders in the party, declaring that he will be elected and will be sworn in as the Governor of Delta State on May 29, 2019.

He assured that the forthcoming general elections would be a turning point for the people of Delta State as they will be set free from poverty and slavery they have been subjected to by the ruling class.

Kimeku noted that the people of Delta State are tired of PDP government because they have failed to provide leadership.

He stressed that the 2019 election will be a referendum where the people will have the opportunity to decide whether to remain backward or to move forward.

According to him, “We are telling them that, we are not in this contest to be settled. We are not in this contest just to get relevance, we are not in this contest to say we are alive but we are in this contest to save Delta State from bad leadership, because for 20 years, all allocations given to this state, there is nothing on ground to show for it”.

He bemoaned the situation of the state whereby its common wealth have been stolen by the ruling class who only released peanuts during elections, challenging Deltans to open their eyes to the understanding of the injuries the ruling class has inflicted on them.

According to Kimeku, “DPP will change the face of politics in Delta State, it will be a party in government that will touch the lives of people in grassroots, a party that will run a unity and open door policy. We will demonstrate to the people a government that works.”

He advised Nigerians to prepare to use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), as their sole power vote credible individuals into power irrespective of party inclination, noting that if this is done, people would enjoy dividends of true democracy.