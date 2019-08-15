<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday gave a hint as to why his administration reversed the appointments of 17 Permanent Secretaries made at the twilight of Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration.

The governor said the decision became imperative because of the revelations that due diligence was not followed in the appointments.

He recalled that when he came on board, he had to set up machinery to review the appointment and why it was done ‘hastily’ only to discover that a lot of irregularities were involved in the process that led to the appointments of the Permanent Secretaries.

Although 15 people were shortlisted, only 14 took the oath of office and oath of allegiance as Permanent Secretaries administered on them by the Director of Cabinet, Mr Fatai Omokemi.

There are five women and nine men on the list of the new appointees.

The names of the new Permanent Secretaries include, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, Mr Fatai Oladeinde, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, Mrs Sadiat Oloko and Mr Joel Ajagbe.

Others are, Mr Olayinka Alli, Mrs Abosede Abioye, Mr Adebowale Balogun, Mr Ademola Ajibola and Dr Mufutau Ayoola.

It also includes Dr Mercy Popoola, Mr Akin Funilayo, Mr Adeyanju B. A and Mr Gafar Bello (Accountant-General).

The event got emotional when the Governor announced Ajagbe who was said to have climbed all the rungs of the civil service ladder but never appointed as Permanent Secretary as the case of Alli who was mandated to retire three days after he was appointed Perm Sec.

While enjoining the new appointees to be diligent in the discharge of their duties, Makinde noted that all the appointees are worthy of the positions adding that his government is not interested in witch-hunting of any individual.