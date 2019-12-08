<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Parliament in Bauchi state has thrown its weight behind state chairman of the party Uba Nana, other party officials and berated returnees of the party who are allegedly planning to factionalize it to bring about turmoil and fracas within the state.

Secretary General of the Parliament, Nasiru Cigari, in a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi alleged that the returnees had worked assiduously for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties during the last 2019 elections when they failed to secure the APC tickets to actualize their political aspirations.

The statement said, “The APC Youth Parliament is fully aware of a plan by some unscrupulous elements that are hell bent on destroying the good image of Bauchi state APC as a party and its leadership. These people were ab-initio members of APC but out of desperation and ungratefulness, they decided to opt out of the party and truncated the electoral chances of the party. They sabotage the effort of APC leadership and mar its electoral fortune’s during the last general election.”

“The only way according to them is to fractionalized the party and bring about turmoil and fracas within the party hierarchy. This is in their quest to secure tickets in the forthcoming party congress and by extension the general election hijacking of party structure,” the statement added.