The Peoples Democratic Party asked President Muhammadu Buhari to retire overage service chiefs with immediate effect.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said that President Buhari must listen to Nigerians on the need to rejig the nation’s security apparatus.

He said, “The President should call his service chiefs and give them the marching order to work. Those who are tired among them should be asked to go home.

“As it is, it seems some of them are tired, maybe because they have reached their retirement age. The President should therefore stop imposing them on Nigerians. Allow them to retire. This is why the condition of service stipulates retirement age for all officers, men of the armed forces, and government workers.”