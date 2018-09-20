Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has berated elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, for accusing the Yoruba of deceiving Ndigbo.

Yakasai had, while speaking on the issue of restructuring and said that the Yoruba was deceiving the Igbo as well as confusing innocent people of the North on the subject.

However, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze warned “Yakasai and people like him who have kept the country down for years due to their antiquated and fixated stand on national issues to stop their antics and allow the present generation of Nigerians whom they want to stagnate to work out a progressive nation for all.”

Ohanaeze wondered “how Yakassai arrived at his bizarre conclusion and why he thinks Igbos do not know what they want.

“The Yoruba race is an articulate and highly cerebral race that want the best for Nigeria, so also the Igbos and other progressive Nigerians from the North and other parts of the country.”

The statement further demanded that “Yakasai must apologise to Ndigbo and Yorubas and other patriotic Nigerians clamouring legitimately for the restructuring of Nigeria.”