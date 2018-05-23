Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Wednesday commended the Igbos for the unity and solidarity exhibited by their elders and leaders at Monday’s South-East Summit on Restructuring in Awka, Anambra.

In a statement by Francis Agbo, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor commended President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, for the successful hosting of the summit.

South-East governors, traditional rulers, members of national and state assemblies, youths and women groups attended the rally.

Dickson said that the position of Ndigbo on restructuring was well-articulated and forthright, adding that it would help in building and strengthening the bonds of peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He expressed his commitment in ensuring that Bayelsa continued to play pivotal role in promoting shared vision in a united and peaceful Nigeria.

The governor reaffirmed his faith in a Nigeria “where equity, fair play and justice reigns”.

He promised to meet with Ohaneze Ndigbo in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders on restructuring.

Meanwhile, Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, South-South Coordinator of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, said the success of the Restructuring Summit in Awka by Ndigbo was an indication that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had unified the Igbos.

He told News Agency of Nigeria in Yenagoa that Ohanaeze believed in a united and restructured Nigeria.

Arthur-Ugwa said that President-General of the Pan-Igbo cultural group, out of his patriotism and love for the Igbos, had been championing restructuring in the country relentlessly.

He said: “We were able to sensitise the people of South-East on the ideas being canvassed in the calls for restructuring and equally invited other geopolitical zones to witness the rally, and the response was overwhelming.”