The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr Saratu Dikko, on Friday said election did not hold on Wednesday in Chikun and Kaura local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had rescheduled the election after it failed to conduct the exercise on May 12.

Dikko said at a press conference on Friday evening in Kaduna that two different results were declared by separate officials in the election conducted in Jaba Local Government.

She said: ” Free, fair and credible election was conducted in Jaba local government during the rescheduled polls, but two results were announced from the same election.”

According to her, only the tribunal could resolve the issue and advised the two political parties that participated in the exercise to approach the Local Government Election Tribunal on the matter.

On the failed election in Chikun and and Kaura local government areas, the chairman said that the commission would come out with a position later.

“Chikun LGA held no elections on June 6 during the rescheduled polls because our office was invaded and staff molested. Elections did not hold, ” she said.

She added that the result declared by one Dr Sani Mohammed, who claimed to be the returning officer for the local government, was fake.

On the situation in Kaura, she said that some stakeholders had refused to allow the distribution of election materials insisted that the Returning Officers must be around for easy identification at the end of the exercise.

Dikko, however, said that the rescheduled poll held in some wards of Kaduna South local government area, where it was earlier declared inconclusive.

The chairman stated that after the final tally of the votes, Kabiru Yakubu-Jarumi, the chairmanship candidate of the APC won with 50,404 votes while the PDP candidate scored 23,425 votes.

She said that the election was also concluded in Makarfi central ward in Makarfi local government area where Suleiman Adamu of the APC won with 1,770 votes against PDP”s Aliyu Lawal who scored 1,615 votes.