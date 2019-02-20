



Mr Iniruo Wills, the Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Bayelsa East, says polls shift is having severe effects on smaller parties and their candidates with limited resources.

Wills told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Wednesday that the postponement was capable of crippling credible candidates seeking alternative platforms to serve the people.

He said that although the shift affected all political parties and candidates, the effects were worse on smaller parties and their candidates.

The candidate said it had been difficult for such parties and candidates to raise additional funds for the welfare of their agents for the postponed elections.

He said that the shift could hinder parties and candidates who would not afford additional funds.

“We are concerned about the duplication of costs for candidates and parties and the effects of the postponement on voter attitude.

“We appeal to Nigerians to turn out en masse on the rescheduled date – Feb. 23 – to vote in the most trusted and credible candidates, regardless of their political party affiliations,” Wills said.

He appealed to his supporters in Bayelsa East Senatorial District, comprising Ogbia, Nembe and Brass LGAs, to vote in credible candidates.