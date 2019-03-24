<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has called for an immediate and complete audit of the 2019 general elections in order to determine what went wrong, where, how and by whom.

This is contained in the statement of the group’s report of observers for the supplementary elections in parts of the country which was jointly signed by the North West Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed and TMG Chairperson, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi.

According to them, the violent attack on voters, INEC officials, media and observers is condemnable.

“The TMG strongly condemn the violence that trailed the supplementary elections of March 23rd, while commending Nigerians who took part in the elections for their steadfastness despite intimidation, attacks and harassments by political thugs.

“Reports from our field observers include molestation of voters in Kano states particularly at Gama Ward, in Nasarawa Local Government, which was taken over by thugs who disrupted voting activities.

“In Benue state, incidences of ballot box snatching and burning of election materials were also observed. We are also concerned by allegations of irregularities during the elections including violation of INEC’s guidelines, possible underage voting in some places.

“Furthermore, there were reports of harassment of observers and media who were prevented from doing their observation duties,” the report said.

They said the TMG is particularly concerned about the inability of security agents to protect lives, materials and properties in places where these disruptions took place, as law enforcement agents, particularly the Nigerian Police were reported to have fled scenes of disruptions leaving voters and other citizens helpless and vulnerable.

The report also condemned the escalation in vote-buying and voters’ inducement during the supplementary election and demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensure strict and unbiased compliance with its laid down rules for the elections in deciding whether or not to declare results in polling units where violence occurred and elections were disrupted in order to ensure the credibility and outcomes of the polls.