As Plateau records large voter turnout in the Saturday’s supplementary elections, crowd control has become a huge challenge in some polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that places like Mangu and Barikin Ladi have recorded serious challenges in crowd control.

“We did have the challenge of crowd control at Barikin Choji polling unit but thanks to the security operatives who have helped us at controlling it.

“Things are moving smoothly and peacefully now, ” Mr Dickson Chollom, Council Chairman, said.

Chollom described the supplementary as “very worthy step” towards determining the right person that would govern Plateau.

Also, Mr Okoro Godwin, an observer with Youth Initiative for Sustainable Human Development in Africa, said: ” the large turnout is beyond our expectation compared to what we saw on March 9.”

“What we have seen so far in Mangu, Bokkos and Barikin Ladi LGAs is very huge turnout.

“The crowd control problem at Barikin Choji polling unit in Barikin Ladi LGA is said to be as a result of some intruders.

“I was happy when the security personnel quickly intervened and brought the situation under control.

“It’s good that there is no sign of apathy,” Godwin said.

NAN reports that voting began in earnest in most of the polling units, especially at Angwan Hausawa, Chichim, Ranpiya and Madaki I polling units in Mangu ward I and Barikin Choji polling unit in B/Ladi.

There were no complaints of electoral materials from the INEC Polling Officers as there were huge security presence in all the units where supplementary elections were being held across the affected councils.