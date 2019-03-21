The Kano state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wakili Mohammed, to be non-partisan and professional in the discharge of his official duties.
A statement signed by the State secretary of the association, Mujtaba Adamu-Ameen, made available to newsmen in Kano state also frowned at some actions of the security agency.
The state NBA branch equally given the state police command 48-hours to tender a public apology over the alleged harassment of its members.
The association alleged that armed policemen molested and arrested its members who were working at an election petition secretariat.
